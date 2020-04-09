coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: City announces rear-door boarding, 'drop-off only' routes for CTA buses due to virus outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Transit Authority announced new efforts Thursday to keep bus drivers and passengers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, April 9, CTA will implement new rear-door boarding and operational changes for buses.

The new policy will direct passengers to board and exit busses through the rear entry rather than the front.

The change is designed to promote social distancing among passengers and CTA bus operators.

What to know about Illinois' 15,078 COVID-19 cases

CTA will also introduce bus crowding management, giving bus operators the authority to run as "drop-off only" and bypass certain bus stops if their bus is becoming crowded.

Operators will use the guideline of 15 or more passengers on a standard 40-foot bus, 22 or more passengers on a 60-foot articulated bus.

Last week, a nurse said she was punched in the face on a CTA bus by a man who accused her of trying to give him COVID-19.

These new measures will further protect Chicago's transit customers, particularly those on the South and West Sides of Chicago, who represent the highest level of ridership across the system during the stay at home order, the mayor's office said.
