coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: CTA reports 1st employee death from COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee who contracted COVID-19 has died, the transit agency announced Saturday.

CTA officials reported the death of Antonio Martinez over the weekend. It's the first known CTA employee fatality from the novel coronavirus.

Martinez worked for the CTA for 14 years. He served as a machinist out of the agency's Skokie Shops heavy maintenance facility, the CTA said.

"The entire CTA family extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of this respected and dedicated professional," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "Mr. Martinez worked very hard to make sure CTA customers had the best service possible, and took a great deal of pride in his accomplishments. I join with the men and women of the CTA in expressing our heartfelt condolences on this profound loss, and we urge everyone to remember and honor his service to CTA and Chicago."
