HOUSTON, Texas -- A video on Instagram of a Houston man and his infant daughter having an adorable "argument" is gaining lots of attention.
The video shows 1-year-old Alaya, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with her father Carlos Lewis Jr.
Despite the baby babble, Carlos attempts to communicate with her.
VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son
"Don't catch an attitude with me," Carlos said playfully.
She then proceeded to catch a lot of attitude.
Alaya was speaking in baby talk, but her babble and hand gestures communicated her feelings effectively.
One thing is for sure: Carlos definitely has some lively debates in his future.
The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, was shared to Carlos' Instagram account, hashtaglos.
VIDEO: Dad pretends to have adorable 'argument' with infant daughter
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News