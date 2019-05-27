Gillette ad features father teaching transgender son to shave for first time

A new ad by Gillette shows a rite of passage moment shared between a father and son, who is transgender: the son's first shave.Gillette posted the new spot to its Facebook page on Thursday. In the ad, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Toronto-based actor and stage manager, introduces himself by saying he is still trying to figure out what type of man wants to become. He said he's glad he's at the point in his transition where he can now shave.After he puts on the shaving cream and picks up the razor, his dad shares encouraging words."Don't be scared. Don't be scared," he says. "Shaving is about being confident."After he's done, Samson explains why it was so important to have his dad as part of the experience of his first shave."I'm at the point in my manhood where I'm actually happy," he says. "It's not just myself transitioning. It's everyone around me transitioning."Dozens of the post's top comments on Facebook were supportive of the ad, with many calling it "beautiful" and "inclusive." On Twitter, the reception was more divided with some users writing that they would no longer be buying Gillette. Others thanked the brand for representing someone like them in their ads.