Society

Gillette ad features father teaching transgender son to shave for first time

A new ad by Gillette shows a rite of passage moment shared between a father and son, who is transgender: the son's first shave.

Gillette posted the new spot to its Facebook page on Thursday. In the ad, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Toronto-based actor and stage manager, introduces himself by saying he is still trying to figure out what type of man wants to become. He said he's glad he's at the point in his transition where he can now shave.



After he puts on the shaving cream and picks up the razor, his dad shares encouraging words.

"Don't be scared. Don't be scared," he says. "Shaving is about being confident."

After he's done, Samson explains why it was so important to have his dad as part of the experience of his first shave.

"I'm at the point in my manhood where I'm actually happy," he says. "It's not just myself transitioning. It's everyone around me transitioning."

Dozens of the post's top comments on Facebook were supportive of the ad, with many calling it "beautiful" and "inclusive." On Twitter, the reception was more divided with some users writing that they would no longer be buying Gillette. Others thanked the brand for representing someone like them in their ads.

RELATED: Gillette posted a photo of a plus-size model and Twitter couldn't handle it
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingtransgenderadvertisingsocial mediacommercial ad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 29 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Potential for severe storms Monday afternoon, evening
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Ill. House expected to vote on bill to remove abortion restrictions
Man, 65, killed in Hawaii shark attack
Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway
Man accused of dragging state trooper on West Side charged
Show More
Surveillance image released of Lincoln Park sex assault suspect
Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old being evicted
Live Radar: Severe thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day
Chicago area to mark Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
More TOP STORIES News