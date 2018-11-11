On this Veterans Day, we are talking about the art of deception during World War II.
Schaumburg resident Bernie Bluestein was recruited to be a part of a "Ghost Army." The unit's mission was to distract the enemy by acting as a decoy.
Daily Herald reporter Steve Zalusky stopped by ABC7 to talk about the story.
You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, November 11, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com.
