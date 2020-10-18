Society

Dallas teen joins nearly 800 other girls in becoming first female Eagle Scouts

DALLAS, Texas -- A teenager in Dallas broke through barriers and became one of the first female Eagle Scouts.

Cami Timmons, 16, joined the Scouts last year, just after they announced that girls could join.

Timmons collected enough badges since then, has done a sufficient amount of volunteer work and shown the leadership needed to join the nearly 800 other girls around the country to be awarded Eagle Scout.

An Eagle court of honor ceremony is set for the end of October.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Meet the Eagle Scout sewing hundreds of face masks during the virus outbreak
Houston-based troop recognizes 12 members for Eagle Scout achievement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallasgirl scoutsboy scoutsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aspiring teacher, 22, killed in Humboldt Park shooting
It's not too late to register to vote online
High school senior admits to sexual assault of girl during online learning: prosecutors
29 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Chicago pastor removed from duties amid sexual abuse investigation
Chicago quadruples all-time record for Vote by Mail applications: officials
Asian carp burgers, tacos meant to raise awareness of invasive species
Show More
Fire displaces 7 residents
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
2 teens found dead in Lake County, IN, home
Police seek car in Lincoln Park hit-and-run that hurt man in wheelchair
Chicago Weather: Wet and colder than average Sunday
More TOP STORIES News