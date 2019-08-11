Society

Dance for Life brings Chicago performers together for a good cause

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dance for Life showcases the city's unique variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together talented, world-renowned professional dancers from Chicago on the same stage.

Dancers come together to support those facing critical health issues by generously donating their time, energy and artistry to the cause.

Throughout its history, Dance for Life has presented 37 Chicago-based professional dance companies and numerous choreographers.

Dancers from Chicago Dance Crash joined ABC7 for a preview of Dance for Life.

Name of event: Dance for Life

Date: August 17, 2019

Hours: 6 p.m. performance, followed by Gala reception

Address: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.; Reception at Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $15-75 performance only; $300-650 performance and reception

To buy tickets, visit chicagodancersunited.org.
