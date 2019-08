Dance for Life brings Chicago performers together for a good cause

CHICAGO (WLS) --showcases the city's unique variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together talented, world-renowned professional dancers from Chicago on the same stage.Dancers come together to support those facing critical health issues by generously donating their time, energy and artistry to the cause.Throughout its history, Dance for Life has presented 37 Chicago-based professional dance companies and numerous choreographers.Dancers fromjoined ABC7 for a preview of Dance for Life.Dance for LifeAugust 17, 20196 p.m. performance, followed by Gala receptionAuditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.; Reception at Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.$15-75 performance only; $300-650 performance and receptionTo buy tickets, visit chicagodancersunited.org