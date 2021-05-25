Dating sites, apps offering incentives to get vaccinated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago reopens, so does the dating scene. Dating sites are now encouraging members to get vaccinated.
Tinder, Hinge, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives for those who are vaccinated.
Dating expert Bela Gandhi with the Smart Dating Academy joined ABC7 via Zoom to discuss if people are meeting up in person again and if people are seeking out other vaccinated matches.
