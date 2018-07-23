Deaf runner completes Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon

A deaf runner is proud to have completed the 10K Rock 'n' Roll half Marathon here in Chicago over the weekend.Melissa Manak's time was an hour and 12 minutes. Her goal had been an hour, the rainy weather slowed her down, but didn't stop her.It's Melissa's first half marathon. She's been training since last fall, and says running clears her mind.She hopes her achievement inspires others with hearing impairments to start running and take on new challenges.