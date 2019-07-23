Society

Debate: Does swimming count as a bath or shower?

Social media is seemingly torn on the question: Does swimming in a pool count as taking a bath or shower?

It even has its own hashtag: #SummerBath.

Turns out, people are split.

Even the CDC weighed in with results of its own study, which found that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted to using swimming as an alternative to bathing.

They highly recommend showering before you get in a pool, yet the agency hasn't actually declared any rule on what to do after you swim.

Apparently, some people assume that the chlorine in the pool works the same as soap.

The other half are really grossed out that this is even a debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyswimmingpoolbig talkershygiene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in reported I-94 expressway shooting, state police say
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88
Genetically modified fish to eat growing in the Midwest
Man killed in fireworks explosion on South Side
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm Tuesday
Ex-NU professor's alleged accomplice pleads guilty, agrees to testify in River North murder trial
Show More
SWAT team responds in Calumet City
Lake Michigan beaches disappearing as lake levels rise
White Sox debut extended safety netting at Guaranteed Rate Field
Metra UP-West train hits vehicle near Oak Park
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News