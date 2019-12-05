'World's Big Sleep Out': Sleep outside on DePaul campus to raise awareness for homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 people will sleep outside in the cold on DePaul University's quad this weekend.
People around the world will give up their beds and sleep outside on Dec. 7 to help put an end to global homelessness. The World's Big Sleep Out aims to raise $50 million and have 50,000 people sleep outdoors across 50 international cities, including London, Manila and Barcelona. DePaul University's Institute of Global Homelessness will host Chicago's main event on its Lincoln Park Campus.
Lydia Stazen from the Institute of Global Homelessness at DePaul and Carolyn Ross, president of All Chicago, stopped by ABC7's State Street Studio to talk about the event.
Participants will sleep on the Quad from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. To sign up, click here.
