Deported Army veteran from Chicago celebrates Thanksgiving at home after becoming US citizen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Army veteran from Chicago who was deported to Mexico is giving thanks to be back home, not just for Thanksgiving but for good.Miguel Perez Jr. is celebrating the holiday as a U.S. citizen after a difficult battle to reunite with his family.Perez's place at the family table has been empty for more than a decade.Perez served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and was deployed to Afghanistan twice in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. He returned with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, and he was later incarcerated on drug charges.His green card status was revoked and he went from state prison into the custody of immigration officials."Last year, I spent Thanksgiving alone in a small apartment in Tijuana," Perez said.Two months ago, Perez was sworn in as an American citizen after receiving a pardon from Gov. JB Pritzker."Today is a good day," said Sandra Marshall, Perez's sister. "Very happy day for all of us."The only thing that could make Perez's Thanksgiving at home with family in Chicago a little more special was a Bears win."It feels great," he said. "What a joy."