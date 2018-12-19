SOCIETY

Devoted 93-year-old man takes 3 buses to visit wife's grave every day

EMBED </>More Videos

A 93-year-old Hawaii man takes three buses to visit his wife's grave almost every day.

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
Like clockwork, 93-year old Ted Richardson arrives at the Veterans' Cemetery at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii to visit his wife Florence's grave.

Six days a week, no matter the weather, he is there.

"I always tell her when I go up there, 'Payback time,'" Richardson said, using payback as a term of endearment.

He was 16 and Florence14 when they first met in their hometown in Pennsylvania in 1941.

Richardson tells KGMB, "And I went home and told my daddy that night I saw the girl I was going to marry. He said, 'What's her name?' I said, 'I don't know.' I didn't know."

He enlisted in the Marines and fought through World War II. A photo of Florence went with him everywhere.

"She was beautiful. I didn't mind looking at her all the time," Richardson said.
He and Florence married after the war. She worked for the FBI and Richardson became a school teacher.

They enjoyed growing old together.

Then five years ago, Florence died.

"I owe her that much. For 72 years, she lost her temper only once in 72 years, and that was my fault."

And that's what he means when he calls the visits payback. They are thank you's with flowers.

"I use mini carnations because when you first put them in, they're just buds. Then about three days later they open up."

It takes Richardson three bus rides to get from his Waikiki apartment to the foot of the cemetery, where security staffers drive him up the hill.

He's visited his wife's grave more than 1,300 times.
"They say, 'How do you keep track?' I have calendars and I mark them down every day when I come home."

Ted is 93 years old and he has planned ahead.

"I'll keep going as long as I can go. God will tell me when I've had enough."

Richardson has arranged with his church to bring flowers to Florence once a month after his death.

If you wonder what devotion looks like, here it is.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyloveelderlyu.s. & worldfeel goodHawaii
SOCIETY
4 music events to check out in Chicago this weekend
President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years
Val Can Do That
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
More Society
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements finalized for 2 fallen CPD officers
President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Boyfriend of Waukegan mom charged in 4-year-old's death
Bush's service dog, Sully, honored before next assignment
Florida deputy kills 3 in murder-suicide
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Show More
Metra trains to run on special schedule for holidays
Police: Mom urged girl killed by train to crawl under, cross tracks
Students at Englewood school receive holiday gifts from Daisie Foundation
Ding dong: Bear rings Florida family's doorbell
More News