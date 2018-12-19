Devoted 93-year-old man takes 3 buses to visit wife's grave every day

HONOLULU, Hawaii --Like clockwork, 93-year old Ted Richardson arrives at the Veterans' Cemetery at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii to visit his wife Florence's grave.
Six days a week, no matter the weather, he is there.
"I always tell her when I go up there, 'Payback time,'" Richardson said, using payback as a term of endearment.
He was 16 and Florence14 when they first met in their hometown in Pennsylvania in 1941.
Richardson tells KGMB, "And I went home and told my daddy that night I saw the girl I was going to marry. He said, 'What's her name?' I said, 'I don't know.' I didn't know."
He enlisted in the Marines and fought through World War II. A photo of Florence went with him everywhere.
"She was beautiful. I didn't mind looking at her all the time," Richardson said.
He and Florence married after the war. She worked for the FBI and Richardson became a school teacher.
They enjoyed growing old together.
Then five years ago, Florence died.
"I owe her that much. For 72 years, she lost her temper only once in 72 years, and that was my fault."
And that's what he means when he calls the visits payback. They are thank you's with flowers.
"I use mini carnations because when you first put them in, they're just buds. Then about three days later they open up."
It takes Richardson three bus rides to get from his Waikiki apartment to the foot of the cemetery, where security staffers drive him up the hill.
He's visited his wife's grave more than 1,300 times.
"They say, 'How do you keep track?' I have calendars and I mark them down every day when I come home."
Ted is 93 years old and he has planned ahead.
"I'll keep going as long as I can go. God will tell me when I've had enough."
Richardson has arranged with his church to bring flowers to Florence once a month after his death.
If you wonder what devotion looks like, here it is.