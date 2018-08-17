CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW

Dips, dives, rolls draw fans to Chicago Air & Water Show rehearsal day

The Chicago Air & Water Show held its rehearsal Friday as fans of all ages looked to the sky.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Air & Water Show held its rehearsal Friday as fans of all ages looked to the sky.

With planes in the air, and playing on the ground. It's a great day to be a kid. Leo Ramirez is playing with his grandpa. For all you grandparents out there, you can probably relate to this...

"They're good kids, they're a lot of fun. But that's why young people have kids. I can go for a few hours," said Bob Wheelhouse, Leo's grandfather.

Ryan Bellen is 4 and his brother Ben is 6. They're also hanging out with their grandpa and have been watching the skies all day.

Where's the ideal location to watch the Chicago Air & Water Show? We've got the answer.


Whether mom is cuddling you, or you're walking hand-in-hand with your family. This experience started in 1959 for every child.

"The show was started for the kids of the city of Chicago... and it's still for the kids of the city of Chicago, some of the kids are older like you and me," said Herb Hunter, who's the voice of the Chicago Air & Water Show.

So whether you're here for your first time...

"I thought it would just be planes flying by... but they are actually going by a couple times and twisting and turning," said first time air show attendee Julia Grotthuss.

Or you're an old pro.....

"My second time. I was here when I was like 4. It's really cool to see the planes. My favorite part was the helicopter. The rescue mission they did. That was cool," said Jon Pilkington.

It's time to run and play, or maybe just kick back in your stroller like Avyn Perez. After all, who says the Air and Water show has to be the end of the party?

"Actually, we're going to the zoo now," said Bobby Perez, Avyn's father.
