Longtime disability rights activist Marca Bristo dead at 66

Bristo died Sunday after battling cancer for two years.
Bristo founded and built Access Living, a Chicago nonprofit that advocates for fair housing, accessible transportation and other resources for people with disabilities.
Paralyzed from the chest down due to a diving accident at 23, Bristo "became a staunch disability activist early in life," according to a statement from Access Living.
Bristo stepped down as CEO of Access Living in August. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.
"Almost 40 years after Marca founded Access Living, the organization has continued to be a highly influential voice in the fight for equity and inclusion of people with disabilities," the nonprofit said in a statement. "It is run and led by disabled people, and in addition to high profile advocacy efforts, Access Living provides essential services to nearly 2,000 Chicagoans with disabilities so they can live the lives they choose in the community. "
Many leaders in Chicago and greater Illinois are remembering Bristo's legacy.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Bristo "a fierce advocate for disability rights," and that "her leadership will be missed."
Saddened to hear of the passing of Marca Bristo, a fierce advocate for disability rights who changed lives through the nationally-recognized nonprofit she founded, @accessliving. Her leadership will be missed. Keeping her family in my prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/L4vdHn2ovP— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 8, 2019
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said that without Bristo's work, "the American with Disabilities Act would not be in existence and I would not be a U.S. Senator."
Without Marca’s work over the last 30 years, the Americans with Disabilities Act would not be in existence & I would not be a U.S. Senator.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 8, 2019
Because she crawled up the steps of the Capitol to pass the ADA, I get to roll through its corridors to cast my votes in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/jSruFyu5lU
Sen. Dick Durbin said that "generations of Americans with disabilities will have Marca Bristo to thank for the freedoms they enjoy because she dedicated her life to them.
Former Illinois Attorney General and Lt. Governor Neil Hartigan called Bristo "one of the most extraordinary people I've ever known."
"She did more for the dignity and enhancement of disabled people than anyone in our lifetime."
Bristo's funeral will be private and for family only.
Access Living's Acting CEO Daisy Feidt said a public memorial is being planned.