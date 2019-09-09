Society

Longtime disability rights activist Marca Bristo dead at 66

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marca Bristo, a world-renowned disability rights leader, has died. She was 66.

Bristo died Sunday after battling cancer for two years.

Bristo founded and built Access Living, a Chicago nonprofit that advocates for fair housing, accessible transportation and other resources for people with disabilities.

Paralyzed from the chest down due to a diving accident at 23, Bristo "became a staunch disability activist early in life," according to a statement from Access Living.

Bristo stepped down as CEO of Access Living in August. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

"Almost 40 years after Marca founded Access Living, the organization has continued to be a highly influential voice in the fight for equity and inclusion of people with disabilities," the nonprofit said in a statement. "It is run and led by disabled people, and in addition to high profile advocacy efforts, Access Living provides essential services to nearly 2,000 Chicagoans with disabilities so they can live the lives they choose in the community. "

Many leaders in Chicago and greater Illinois are remembering Bristo's legacy.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Bristo "a fierce advocate for disability rights," and that "her leadership will be missed."



U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said that without Bristo's work, "the American with Disabilities Act would not be in existence and I would not be a U.S. Senator."



Sen. Dick Durbin said that "generations of Americans with disabilities will have Marca Bristo to thank for the freedoms they enjoy because she dedicated her life to them.

Former Illinois Attorney General and Lt. Governor Neil Hartigan called Bristo "one of the most extraordinary people I've ever known."

"She did more for the dignity and enhancement of disabled people than anyone in our lifetime."

Bristo's funeral will be private and for family only.

Access Living's Acting CEO Daisy Feidt said a public memorial is being planned.
