Coronavirus

Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, featuring fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk. (Disney)

During these challenging times, Disney is giving fans a way to protect their communities while celebrating their favorite characters from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, which feature fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk.

The company also announced Thursday that it will donate 1 million masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. The cloth masks will be distributed by MedShare, an organization dedicated to delivering medical supplies to communities in need.

Disney said it will donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney's cloth face masks to Medshare as well, up to $1 million, now through Sept. 30.

Small, medium and large masks can be purchased at www.shopDisney.com. They retail for $19.99 for a set of four.

Disney's cloth face masks align with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
