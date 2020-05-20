u.s. & world

Disney Springs in Florida reopens with new restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney began the phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district with new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While Disney World's theme parks and hotels remain closed, the company calls the Disney Springs' Wednesday reopening a "welcome milestone."

Guests will notice some changes at the Orlando-area complex, which implemented a number of health and safety measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities.

For example, all Cast Members and guests over the age of three must wear face coverings, and everyone must undergo temperature screenings. Disney Springs will also limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. The district even installed barriers in some areas where it's difficult to maintain physical distancing.

"We've got an incredible group of Cast Members here circulating throughout the property to assist [guests] in this way. It's a really exciting time here," Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon told WFTV.



Several Disney-owned and -operated stores and venues are open or will reopen next week, but live entertainment is suspended.

No plans were announced for Downtown Disney, a similar dining and shopping complex at Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthfloridadisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump threatens funding after Michigan absentee ballot move
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Oprah donates $5M to fight COVID-19 in Chicago communities of color
High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
Horace Grant says Michael Jordan lied in 'Last Dance,' calls him 'snitch'
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
How dental visits may change in response to COVID-19
Show More
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Matt Lauer says Ronan Farrow's work on him was shoddy and biased
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Wednesday
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
El Chapo envoy in Chicago, Margarito Flores, plays COVID card to get out of jail
More TOP STORIES News