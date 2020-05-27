Disney World

Disney World proposes reopening dates

ORLANDO -- Walt Disney World presented a plan for a phased reopening of its parks after shuttering for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company proposed reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11, 2020, and reopening Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020, before the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Wednesday.

The task force approved the plans, which now need approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proposal also details how Disney plans to hold a soft opening for "select" guests as a way to test out the safety protocols prior to these mid-July dates. Once reopened, the parks would require guests to book reservations before their arrival.

Disney World would implement a number of safety protocols, including required face coverings for guests and employees, barriers to encourage physical distancing, more frequent cleaning protocols and temperature screenings, among others.

With 77,000 workers, Disney World is central Florida's biggest employer.

"We believe our reopening plan reflects a very thoughtful, methodical and phased approach," said Jim McPhee, the senior vice president of operations at Walt Disney World.

SeaWorld also presented an opening plan and proposed June 11 as an opening date.

Disney began a phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district on May 20. The Orlando-area complex reopened with limited capacity, parking and operating hours, and all employees and visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings.

Earlier this month, Shanghai Disneyland became the first of Disney's theme park resorts to reopen, with severe limits on the number of visitors allowed in, mandatory masks and temperature checks.

The company has not announced a proposal to reopen Disneyland in California.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening
Disney Springs reopens with new restrictions
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL sees weekly drop in COVID-19 deaths as state heads to Phase 3 of reopening Friday
5-year-old girl, 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting on South Side: police
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Minneapolis officers fired in death of black man
Elburn restaurant opens indoor dining, defying state and risking spread of COVID-19
Lightfoot releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines for specific industries
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Show More
Missing hikers found after 18 days in New Zealand wilderness
Judge whose anti-rape advice was 'close your legs' loses job
20 shot, 3 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago
IRS responds after complaints about tax refund delays
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with chance for storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News