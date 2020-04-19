coronavirus illinois

North suburban student dies, likely due to COVID-19 complications, Dis. 214 superintendent says; another student in ICU

By
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Arlington Heights school district is mourning following the news that a student died earlier this week.

Arlington Heights Township High School District 214's superintendent sent a letter to parents Saturday, saying a student died likely due to complications from COVID-19.

"It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19," Superintendent David Schuler said. "In addition, we currently have at least one additional student who is in the ICU due to COVID-19."

Schuler didn't identify either of the students.

RELATED: Illinois schools to remain closed for rest of school year; state sees highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday.



Student services staff is working with the students' family and friends to provide support, he said.

"While we may be seeing a plateau in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois, this is a dark week in District 214 that leaves me with an incredibly heavy heart," Schuler said.

District 214 is the largest high school district in Illinois, serving about 300,000 students in the northwest suburbs, all of them in Cook County. The district includes six high schools and one specialized school, serving the communities of Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling and Des Plaines.

While not identified at the time, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a coronavirus-related death of a teenager in Cook County on Wednesday, making it the first such loss in the state.

No additional information about the deceased student was immediately provided Sunday.

RELATED: 21 teachers among 50 New York City education employees dead of coronavirus

Schuler urged District 214 families to continue following Gov. JB Pritzker's and other health officials' guidelines during the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarlington heightswheelingdes plainesbuffalo groveelk grove villagemount prospectprospect heightsrolling meadowscook countyhigh schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakstudent diescoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Ilinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ilinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
Trump, Congress nearing agreement on new coronavirus aid package
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 outbreak at Chicago meat packing plant sparks calls for investigation
Dan Ryan shooting leaves 1 hurt: ISP
Suspect in custody after shooting in Canada with 'multiple victims'
Show More
Wheaton teachers stay connected to students with car parade; firefighters show appreciation to front line workers
What to know about Indiana's 11,210 COVID-19 cases
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Oklahoma City bombing: 25 years later
Nursing home COVID-19 fatalities higher than expected, Pritzker says
More TOP STORIES News