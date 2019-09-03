Divvy training program aims to add 200 new jobs in Chicago by 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divvy announced Monday that it is partnering with three local organizations to provide hundreds of job opportunities for Chicagoans.
The company, which is operated by Lyft, is partnering with West Town Bikes, Blackstone Bicycle Works, and SAFER Foundation to add 200 new jobs to Chicago over the next three years.
Divvy will introduce a bike mechanic training program that will teach participants how to fix bikes. The program will also teach "skills critical to success, including resume writing, personal finance skills, business planning and entrepreneurship," a Divvy spokesperson said.'
The program kicked off its first class in August. It will run for six weeks in the summer and between 10-12 weeks in the fall, winter and spring.
After graduating, participants will be guaranteed the opportunity to interview for bike mechanic roles at Divvy and be prioritized for hiring, the spokesperson said.
For more information about the program, visit www.westtownbikes.org.
Interested applicants can email Alex Wilson at alex@westtownbikes.org or Matthew Steele matthew@experimentalstation.org.
