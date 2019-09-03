Society

Divvy training program aims to add 200 new jobs in Chicago by 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divvy announced Monday that it is partnering with three local organizations to provide hundreds of job opportunities for Chicagoans.

The company, which is operated by Lyft, is partnering with West Town Bikes, Blackstone Bicycle Works, and SAFER Foundation to add 200 new jobs to Chicago over the next three years.

Divvy will introduce a bike mechanic training program that will teach participants how to fix bikes. The program will also teach "skills critical to success, including resume writing, personal finance skills, business planning and entrepreneurship," a Divvy spokesperson said.'

The program kicked off its first class in August. It will run for six weeks in the summer and between 10-12 weeks in the fall, winter and spring.

After graduating, participants will be guaranteed the opportunity to interview for bike mechanic roles at Divvy and be prioritized for hiring, the spokesperson said.

For more information about the program, visit www.westtownbikes.org.

Interested applicants can email Alex Wilson at alex@westtownbikes.org or Matthew Steele matthew@experimentalstation.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoemploymentbikesjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
CPS students go back to school as threat of teacher strike looms
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island, Calif.
Airlines cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago due to passing storms
Willie Wilson announces US Senate bid
Show More
Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
Bears unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field
Retired Bears player Charles Tillman rows across Lake Michigan
Picky eater goes blind after diet of Pringles, white bread, French fries
More TOP STORIES News