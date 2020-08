ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with ABC 7's Evelyn Holmes: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the eleventh installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, August 13 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com . The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Reporter Evelyn Holmes.This week's town hall will explore the events earlier in the week that sparked chaos in Chicago. Widespread looting of retailers and businesses large and small was rampant and apparently coordinated via social media. Our town hall panel will reflect different opinions from within the community to share their viewpoints on what happened and why.Eyewitness News Reporter Evelyn Holmes will lead the discussion with a panel of community organizers and faith leaders, asking important questions about what they're doing for the communities they serve during these troubled times and the best ways leaders/influencers, elected officials and the community at large can respond to find positive, real time solutions and move our city forward.ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.Panelists include:- Pastor Donovan Price, Solutions and Resources/Street Pastors- Mark Carter, Activist and Founder of V.O.T.E.- Taylore Norwood and Damayanti Wallace, GoodKids MadCity- Director Glen Brooks, Office of Community Policing, Chicago Police DepartmentThe virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.