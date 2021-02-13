wedding proposal

Doctor surprises girlfriend with proposal live on 'Good Morning America'

By Alex Meier
TYLER, Texas -- A Texas medical resident thought she was appearing on "Good Morning America" Saturday to talk about her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, her boyfriend and fellow health care worker surprised her with a proposal.

Steven Bean and Raaga Vemula, both doctors-in-training, met in 2015 before starting medical school.

"She was amazing and beautiful and then finally, I worked up the courage to talk to her," Bean said. "She is literally the most pure-heartedest person I've met in my life. I literally think she's an angel."

Six years later, both are now working as medical residents nearly two hours away from one another -- Bean at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Vemula at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.

Bean said he bought Vemula's engagement ring in October but wanted to find the perfect time to pop the question in between their busy schedules.

During her "GMA" interview, dressed in her white coat at work, Vemula had no idea that Bean was standing right behind her.

"It was kind of scary coming in as an intern fresh out of medical school," Vemula started, thinking she was brought on the show to discuss her role as a frontline worker.

"We didn't want to have you on 'GMA' without having a big surprise for you as well," weekend anchor Whit Johnson responded. "As much as we were trying to concentrate on what you were saying, turn around for a moment. Take a look behind you."

Vemula jumped when she saw Bean and gave him a hug.

"The thing I love about you the most is that you're so selfless. You're always putting into consideration others before yourself, so I thought, 'I want to especially consider what you like,' and I know you love surprises," Bean told Vemula.

He then told her that he loved her, got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Through tears, she said "yes."

"Good Morning America" also surprised the couple with $5,000, courtesy of The Knot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasengagementwedding proposaldoctorsgood morning americafeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING PROPOSAL
AMAZING Surprise Disney Proposal
COVID-19 vaccine appointment turns into surprise marriage proposal
Wedding bells are bleak in 2021
Surprise proposal in a virtual escape room
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Wind Chill Advisory in effect over weekend
Streets and Sanitation employee fatally struck by salt truck on South Side
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Chicago snow dragon is talk of town
Kenosha County cracks down on out-of-staters seeking WI COVID vaccine
Furniture store Rework gives away free furniture
Show More
4 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
Republicans' claims on IL COVID vaccine priorities fact checked
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
More TOP STORIES News