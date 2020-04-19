coronavirus illinois

North suburban student dies, likely due to COVID-19 complications, Dis. 214 superintendent says; another student in ICU

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Arlington Heights school district is mourning following the news that a student died earlier this week.

Arlington Heights Township High School District 214's superintendent sent a letter to parents Saturday, saying a student died likely due to complications from COVID-19.

"It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19," Superintendent David Schuler said. "In addition, we currently have at least one additional student who is in the ICU due to COVID-19."

Schuler didn't identify either of the students.

Zach Leviton's mother identified the 16-year-old Sunday night.

She said Zach tested negative for COVID-19, but she thinks it's possible he might have had the virus.

Zach's mother said he had mild symptoms, but his heart started failing.

Doctors are still waiting on test results.

"While we may be seeing a plateau in confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois, this is a dark week in District 214 that leaves me with an incredibly heavy heart," Schuler said.

District 214 is the largest high school district in Illinois, serving about 12,000 students in the northwest suburbs, all of them in Cook County. The district includes six high schools and one specialized school, serving the communities of Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling and Des Plaines.

While not identified at the time, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a coronavirus-related death of a teenager in Cook County on Wednesday, making it the first such loss in the state.
No additional information about the deceased student was immediately provided Sunday.

Schuler urged District 214 families to continue following Gov. JB Pritzker's and other health officials' guidelines during the pandemic.
