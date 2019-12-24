Society

Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California dog is going to share this upcoming Christmas with his new family after a Christmas miracle.

Seamus has been part of the Fresno Bully Rescue for more than five years.

The nine-year-old dog has spent more than half of his life in the shelter, and he finally has a new home.

The Fresno Bully Rescue describes him as 'Seamus the Donut Killer' because of his love for the treat.

He had some specific needs, like no kids and no other dogs for his future home, but thankfully he found what he needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniapit bullcute animalsdoganimalsu.s. & worldpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Children fight off thief who stole car in West Ridge; 4 charged
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Former CPD officer paralyzed in 1987 on-duty crash welcomed home
Elderly woman drives car into Matteson Starbucks, 2 injured
Officers spread holiday cheer, 'arrest hunger' for families in need
Brown Line service resumes at Paulina after gas leak
Father stabbed son to death in Lakeview home, prosecutors say
Show More
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
New Chicago taxes, fees in 2020
Kane Co. man extradited back to Ill. to face sex assault charges
Man ordered held on $300K bond on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
DePaul grad among deaf, hard of hearing lawyers sworn in to Supreme Court Bar Association
More TOP STORIES News