Don't miss the 3 best action flicks screening in Chicago this week

Read on for the three highest rated action and adventure films to catch this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Newly released blockbuster "The Meg," though it's ruling at the box office, has only a 49 percent critics score and didn't make the cut.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
When an IMF mission ends badly, the world is faced with dire consequences. As Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself to fulfill his original briefing, the CIA begin to question his loyalty and his motives. The IMF team find themselves in a race against time, hunted by assassins while trying to prevent a global catastrophe.
Tom Cruise returns in another installment of the bulletproof Mission: Impossible franchise, and with a 97 percent positive rating for the new blockbuster, it seems critics are happy to see him back in action. Catch "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" at AMC Dine-In Block 37 (100 N. State St.), Showplace Icon at Roosevelt Collection (1011 South Delano Court East), AMC River East (322 East Illinois St.), AMC Dine-In 600 North Michigan (600 N. Michigan Ave.), Regal Webster Place (1471 W. Webster Ave.), and plenty more theaters in the Chicago area.
Incredibles 2
Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet - taking care of the problems of his three children.
The return of the Incredible family "may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus, which accompanies a 94 percent critics score. Catch the kid-friendly film playing at Showplace Icon at Roosevelt Collection (1011 South Delano Court East), Regal Webster Place (1471 W. Webster Ave.), Cinemas Entertainment 10 (3330 W. Roosevelt Road), AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.), and AMC Ford City 14 (7601 S. Cicero Ave.).
Ant-Man and the Wasp
As Scott Lang awaits expiration of his term of house detention, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym involve him in a scheme to rescue Mrs. van Dyne from the micro-universe into which she has fallen, while two groups of schemers converge on them with intentions of stealing Dr. Pym's inventions.
This "lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly" has an 88 percent positive critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.
You can find the action at AMC Dine-In Block 37 (100 N. State St.), Showplace Icon at Roosevelt Collection (1011 South Delano Court East), AMC River East (322 East Illinois St.), AMC Dine-In 600 North Michigan (600 N. Michigan Ave.), Regal Webster Place (1471 W. Webster Ave.), Regal City North (2600 North Western Ave.) and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.).