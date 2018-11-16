SOCIETY

Doorbell camera catches good Samaritan returning lost wallet

Katie Egger Makris lost her wallet on a snowy street, and her doorbell camera captured video of a man returning it to her home.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
A Washington D.C. woman is thanking an unidentified good Samaritan for returning her lost wallet.

When Katie Egger Makris lost her wallet on a snowy street, she thought it was gone for good. But then her doorbell camera captured video of a man who found the wallet as he returned it to her home.

"I would love to figure out who he was," Makris tells WJLA. She was working out when the doorbell camera alerted her that someone was on her porch.

"You're looking for package theft, or car break-ins or something that is happening on your street. You're very rarely looking for something good," Makris said.

But then Makris realized she had been in such a rush, she forgot to zip her bag so her wallet tumbled onto the snowy street.

"Typically in this city if you lose your wallet, um, its gone," Makris said.

A man in the Dallas hat picked it up and apparently located her address. First he tried to put it in her mailbox, then he tucked it safely under her mat.

"Not many people would have stopped--- many people would have just driven right over it," Makris said.

In a day and age where credit cards are tangled up with so much technology, the good Samaritan saved Makris a lot of time and money.

"There is so much negativity that we always see these days, and especially the last couple weeks, I think it has been really rough on people so I was really happy to share something really positive," Makris said.
