Dating tips: Dos and don'ts of cuffing season

There's a dating phenomenon that begins every year as soon as the weather starts to get chilly. It's called cuffing season and it's all about wanting to find that special person to settle down with for those cozy nights in.Professional Matchmaker Erika Kybartas, with "It's Just Lunch," shares the dos and don'ts for daters.Kybartas focused on three main points: set clear expectations; keep an open mind; no mixed messagesShe said the term "cuffing season" is derivative of "handcuffing," because you're essentially "tying" yourself to another person through the winter season.She said the thought of facing all of those parties, family gatherings, and festivities without a date can motivate people to find a partner fast!