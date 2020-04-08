Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead raises $100K for COVID-19 medical supplies in less than a week

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that it has reached the $100,000 mark in donations through the sale of Dr. Anthony Fauci bobbleheads.

The money will go to support the American Hospital Association's (AHA) 100 Million Mask Challenge, which encourages businesses and local communities to help in the call to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for our nation's healthcare workers.

In less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci, people from all 50 states and over a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead, the museum said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci became the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's best-selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Loyola University's Sister Jean bobblehead, which went viral during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, museum officials said.

Dr. Fauci has become America's voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

It features Dr. Fauci wearing a suit and illustrating how the nation needs to "flatten the curve".

They cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

$5 from every bobblehead sold will continue to be donated in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony faucidonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
The best NHL coronavirus pause trend? Players adding dogs to the family
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
Powerball, Mega Millions change jackpots due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
21 shot, 7 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Man killed by train in Loop after being pushed on tracks ID'd
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Coronavirus symptoms vs allergies: How to tell the difference
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
CPD conducts check points as warm weather complicates Chicago social distancing
Chicago folk star John Prine dies of COVID-19, family says
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Wednesday, then evening showers
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News