WINDY CITY LIVE

Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford talk about Pacific Garden Mission

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford joined Windy City Live to talk about volunteering for more than 20 years at Pacific Garden Mission, Chicago's oldest rescue shelter. (WLS)

Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford joined Windy City Live to talk about volunteering for more than 20 years at Pacific Garden Mission, Chicago's oldest rescue shelter. Each week, year-round, they have used their decades of experience in computer science and education to teach the homeless population computer skills. One of their former students, Bonita Washington, shares her own story from addiction to salvation through the Crawfords' program.

For more information on how you can volunteer, visit pgm.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEshelter
WINDY CITY LIVE
franklyHANK: 'Hamilton,' Natalie Wood, 'Game of Thrones' and 29Rooms
Phil Rosenthal, host of 'Somebody Feed Phil,' stops by
Chicago Margarita Festival at Navy Pier
ABC's Michael Koenigs talks about new 'Localish' channel and his 'More in Common' series
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Here's where the $543M Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold
Val Camilletti, owner of Val's halla in Oak Park, dies at 78
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol
PHOTOS: Robbers strike at Homer Glen Shell station
Yacht owned by DeVos family vandalized
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
Bike Lane Uprising site posts photos of cars parked in bike lanes
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
More News