Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford talk about Pacific Garden Mission

Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford joined Windy City Live to talk about volunteering for more than 20 years at Pacific Garden Mission, Chicago's oldest rescue shelter. Each week, year-round, they have used their decades of experience in computer science and education to teach the homeless population computer skills. One of their former students, Bonita Washington, shares her own story from addiction to salvation through the Crawfords' program.
For more information on how you can volunteer, visit pgm.org.
societyWindy City LIVEshelter
