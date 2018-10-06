SOCIETY

Dr Pepper reimburses college football fans after son shreds more than $1,000 meant for tickets

This couple's college football money fell into the wrong (tiny) hands.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah --
Dr Pepper is covering the cost of a family's college football tickets after an envelope containing more than $1,000 fell into the hands of their little one.

Ben and Jackee Belnap say they went into a state of panic when the money, meant to pay back relatives for University of Utah football tickets, had vanished. After a thorough search for the envelope, they eventually found the remains in the trash and learned their two-year-old son, Leo Belnap, had found a new hobby.

"She's (Jackee) holding the shredder and she says, 'I think the money is in here. We started laughing. We were just baffled that this could happen," Ben told KSL.

Jackee says he was probably mimicking what she does with the bills.
The good news is Dr Pepper learned about little Leo's new pastime and tweeted out that they would reimburse them because of their dedication to the university's football team.


