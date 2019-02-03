SOCIETY

Drag queen's children's book reading sparks protests outside Pennsylvania library

EMBED </>More Videos

Drag queen Annie Christ read to children at a Pennsylvania public library.The event sparked controversy in the community.

LANSDALE, Penn. --
Protests erupted Saturday outside a Pennsylvania public library during a special story time hosted by a local drag queen.

"Hate Evil" and "Love Good" read some of the signs outside the Lansdale Public Library during an event called "Drag Queen Story Fun Time with Annie."

The public children's book reading aimed to help them understand bullying, diversity and discrimination.

The host, named Annie Christ, is a Lansdale resident and drag queen, who requested the room.

"We think that this event should not be taking place. We think it's not good for the children and it's wrong," said protester Margaret Zglinicki told KYW-TV.

"Some people ask me, 'Why don't you have a bible story time?' We've done that. There just was no protest and no big deal about it. We're here for the whole community," said library Tom Meyer.

The American Library Association has a bill of rights that makes public library meeting space available to all of the public.

Despite the legality, the Lansdale library received at least 50 phone call complaints.

Megan Kelly brought her son and was among more than 100 people who attended. She wanted to take a stand against the controversy.

"It shouldn't be. I kind of feel like it shouldn't be. I mean we're just here to have some fun. We're gonna have a great time. He loves stories," Kelly said.

Supporters say the message of the event transcends.

"The message is about acceptance and if people are bullying you. It's okay. It's going to happen and it's okay to be different and accept yourself," Meyer said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyreadingobama libraryprotestchildrenparentingPennsylvania
SOCIETY
Fallen first responders remembered at special Mass on South Side
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Lake Forest teen forms first all-girls Scouts BSA troop, begins journey to Eagle Scout rank
More Society
Top Stories
7 shot, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by shooting
Chicago police sergeant found dead in apparent suicide ID'd
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
Jussie Smollett performs in LA, strikes emotional chord: 'I'm not fully healed yet'
Watch Marvel's new 'Avengers,' 'Captain Marvel' spots
Quick Tip: Paying more for regular economy seat plane tickets
Police: Driver high on heroin during series of hit-and-run crashes in Riverside
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer, light rain on Monday
Show More
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Police looking for suspects in South Side armed robbery
More News