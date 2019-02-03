Drag queen's children's book reading sparks protests outside Pennsylvania library

LANSDALE, Penn. --Protests erupted Saturday outside a Pennsylvania public library during a special story time hosted by a local drag queen.
"Hate Evil" and "Love Good" read some of the signs outside the Lansdale Public Library during an event called "Drag Queen Story Fun Time with Annie."
The public children's book reading aimed to help them understand bullying, diversity and discrimination.
The host, named Annie Christ, is a Lansdale resident and drag queen, who requested the room.
"We think that this event should not be taking place. We think it's not good for the children and it's wrong," said protester Margaret Zglinicki told KYW-TV.
"Some people ask me, 'Why don't you have a bible story time?' We've done that. There just was no protest and no big deal about it. We're here for the whole community," said library Tom Meyer.
The American Library Association has a bill of rights that makes public library meeting space available to all of the public.
Despite the legality, the Lansdale library received at least 50 phone call complaints.
Megan Kelly brought her son and was among more than 100 people who attended. She wanted to take a stand against the controversy.
"It shouldn't be. I kind of feel like it shouldn't be. I mean we're just here to have some fun. We're gonna have a great time. He loves stories," Kelly said.
Supporters say the message of the event transcends.
"The message is about acceptance and if people are bullying you. It's okay. It's going to happen and it's okay to be different and accept yourself," Meyer said.