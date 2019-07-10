Society

Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

A cactus crashed through the windshield of a car near Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (NorthwestFire/Twitter)

TUCSON, Calif. -- Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver's identity wasn't released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonacar crashcar accidentbuzzworthyu.s. & worldtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brendt Christenson's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Transgender inmate who sued over alleged abuse released from prison
Ingrained Chicago owner quit job in finance to provide fellow millennials with healthy food
Show More
1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash
Chicago Defender goes digital after 114 years in print
Mercury Retrograde: What it is and how it affects you
Judge reconsiders if special prosecutor needed for Jon Burge-era cases
Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M
More TOP STORIES News