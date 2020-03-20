Society

DRONE VIDEO: Chicago landmarks deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social distancing during COVID-19 is creating a remarkable scene in downtown Chicago, where some of the most popular and crowded spaces are all but deserted.

ABC7 gathered drone video and photos at some of the spots that are usually filled with tourists and commuters to find them all eerily empty.

RELATED: Satellite photos show empty landmarks around globe due to COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite photos show empty landmarks around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Only a few joggers and police officers are at popular tourist destinations like the Bean, Millennium and Grant Parks, the lakefront, Museum Campus, and the Chicago Theater.

PHOTOS: Chicago landmarks deserted amid coronavirus pandemic


RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

Meanwhile, some of the highest traffic CTA stations are also nearly empty, as more and more workers in the Loop telecommute and work from home.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopspotoncommunity journalistcoronavirustourism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 40 people report symptoms after attending service at church in Glenview
Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected Saturday; cloudy with light rain Friday
Chicagoans rush home from overseas amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Task Force focuses in on Cook County as cases rise in Chicago
Illinois prisons halt admissions from county jails to slow spread of COVID-19
Forced to work: City to enforce paid sick leave rules during 'stay-at-home' order
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Show More
Pres. Trump approves Illinois' disaster declaration
Tips on how to clean a car amid COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 2,538 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
More TOP STORIES News