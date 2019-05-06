royal family

Royal baby on the way: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in labor, Prince Harry by her side

A royal baby on the way: Take a look back at Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline.

The royal family announced that Prince Harry and Meghan's first baby is on the way!

"The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side. An announcement will be made soon," the Royal Communications office said.

The little bundle of joy will be Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. The baby will be seventh in line to the throne behind dad Prince Harry, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, uncle Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

The arrival of their first child will mark another milestone at the end of a big year for the couple. They were married on May 19, 2018, and since then have been on trips around the world and have had countless sweet moments interacting with the public.

America's favorite royal, who grew up in Los Angeles and attended Northwestern for college, reportedly met Prince Harry in the summer of 2016, just months before the couple went public.

The couple recently moved to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle where they got married. The nursery there is reportedly eco-friendly and gender-neutral in design, according to AP.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

