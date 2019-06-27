Woman at retirement home proves you're never too old for a Slip'N Slide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -- A resident at an assisted living facility in Zanesville, Ohio proved you're never too old to enjoy a Slip 'N Slide!
According to Storyful, The Oaks at NorthPointe shared the video, writing: "Senior Health and Wellness Day was full of laughs and fun!"
Millie, who lives at the retirement home, is seen happily sliding along a piece of tarpaulin while sitting on a huge inflatable duck.
Employees helped Millie along the makeshift Slip 'N Slide as she appeared to have the time of her life.
