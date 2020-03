Elgin funeral home holding service for unclaimed veteran George Olson Wednesday

EMBED >More News Videos Roughly 500 mourners showed up Wednesday to honor an Illinois veteran who most of them had never met.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Elgin funeral home is holding a funeral for a second unclaimed veteran Wednesday morning.The home's first funeral for an unclaimed veteran drew hundreds of people back in January.The have owners decided to launch Operation LOVE, which stands for "Love Our Veterans Elgin" to support similar efforts.Symonds-Madison Funeral Home is inviting the public to pay their respects to Army veteran Ronald George Olson. He died last month at age 83.Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, at 305 Park Street in Elgin. There will then be a procession to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.