Elmhurst family donates Chicago's 105th Christmas tree

Chicago has selected its 105th Christmas tree. A 60-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Deborah Orth and her family from west suburban Elmhurst.The Orth family's tree was chosen out of 79 submissions received by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events."The criteria is really that it has to be at least 55 ft. tall and within 100 mile-radius of the city center. We look at, obviously, height and shape and color. This is a really beautiful tree, so we're excited," DCASE Deputy Commissioner of Programming Erin Harkey said.The spruce has stood on the scenic street since the family's home was built in 1949."It's been here the whole time I've been here. It's been the backdrop for first-day-of-school pictures. It's been a real focal point in the neighborhood. A little nostalgic, but mostly very excited," Debbie Orth said Thursday.The tree, which weighs around 8,000, was cut down Thursday morning. It will be delivered to Millennium Park on Friday and decorated with around 30,000 lights, just in time for the 105th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 16.The Orth family will join Santa Claus and other guests to light the tree. The free event will begin at 6 p.m. The tree will be lit around 6:30 p.m.