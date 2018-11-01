CHRISTMAS TREE

Elmhurst family donates Chicago's 105th Christmas tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago's 105th Christmas tree, donated by the Orth family, was cut down Thursday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago has selected its 105th Christmas tree. A 60-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Deborah Orth and her family from west suburban Elmhurst.
WATCH: Chicago selects 105th Christmas tree
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago selects a 60-foot Norway Spruce from Elmhurst as its 105th Christmas tree.



The Orth family's tree was chosen out of 79 submissions received by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

"The criteria is really that it has to be at least 55 ft. tall and within 100 mile-radius of the city center. We look at, obviously, height and shape and color. This is a really beautiful tree, so we're excited," DCASE Deputy Commissioner of Programming Erin Harkey said.

The spruce has stood on the scenic street since the family's home was built in 1949.

"It's been here the whole time I've been here. It's been the backdrop for first-day-of-school pictures. It's been a real focal point in the neighborhood. A little nostalgic, but mostly very excited," Debbie Orth said Thursday.

The tree, which weighs around 8,000, was cut down Thursday morning. It will be delivered to Millennium Park on Friday and decorated with around 30,000 lights, just in time for the 105th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 16.

The Orth family will join Santa Claus and other guests to light the tree. The free event will begin at 6 p.m. The tree will be lit around 6:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmas treemillennium parkElmhurstChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRISTMAS TREE
Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January
Christmas tree recycling starts in Chicago
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Recycle Christmas tree, get free mulch in Chicago
More christmas tree
SOCIETY
From visual arts to dance: 4 ways to get your culture fix this weekend in Chicago
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Elmhurst neighborhood gets ghoulish for Halloween
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
More Society
Top Stories
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces
259 shot, 47 fatally, in Chicago during October
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight to O'Hare
Amtrak train hits vehicle's bumper in Edgebrook
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Show More
Man shot by Chicago police in East Chatham
Small body recovered during investigation into 2-year-old's disappearance
1 critically injured after car crashes through guardrail onto I-80/94 in Lansing, Ill.
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
More News