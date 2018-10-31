HALLOWEEN

Trick or Treat 2018: Elmhurst neighborhood gets ghoulish for Halloween

The witching hour is fast approaching, and as children rush home to put on their costumes there is a very special group of adults in Elmhurst who, every year, put in considerable amounts of time and effort into this most spooky of days.

At Karl Sundstrom's haunted house, enter at your own risk.

It's a labor of love. Sundstrom, spends countless hours setting up for Halloween each year, as does his childhood friend Nick Falco.

Falco's front yard is not for the faint hearted and features a long-departed Bears fan, still waiting for Super Bowl glory.

"You have to have a special kind of passion for this kind of stuff. It doesn't mean I'm weird. Halloween is something I've always loved," Falco said.

And then, there is Camp Nevergreen. No fancy animatronics here. The masks are store bought, much of the rest is handmade. Camp Nevergreen was founded in 1976 by retired grammar school teacher and part-time witch Eileen Van De Walle.

"A lot of my former students come back. They're now in college. They bring their kids which is really fun," she said. "This year we have the Boy Scouts and they're sitting by the camp fire roasting not s'mores this year, but maybe little white mice. "
