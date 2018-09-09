Evanston's first African American mayor, Lorraine Morton, dies at 99

The first African American mayor of Evanston has died.Lorraine Morton died Saturday at the age of 99. She was also Evanston's longest-serving mayor.In a statement released Sunday, Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said:"Last night our City lost a remarkable woman. Lorraine H. Morton (December 8, 1918 - September 8, 2018) was not only Evanston's first African American Mayor and our longest serving Mayor but a teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Her life was a life worthwhile and our community is so fortunate to have had her nearly 100 years of wisdom, inspiration, and optimism shared with us so genuinely and generously.May you Rest In Peace Mayor Morton. You will be missed and always remembered."