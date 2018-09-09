SOCIETY

Evanston's first African American mayor, Lorraine Morton, dies at 99

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
The first African American mayor of Evanston has died.

Lorraine Morton died Saturday at the age of 99. She was also Evanston's longest-serving mayor.

In a statement released Sunday, Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said:

"Last night our City lost a remarkable woman. Lorraine H. Morton (December 8, 1918 - September 8, 2018) was not only Evanston's first African American Mayor and our longest serving Mayor but a teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Her life was a life worthwhile and our community is so fortunate to have had her nearly 100 years of wisdom, inspiration, and optimism shared with us so genuinely and generously.

May you Rest In Peace Mayor Morton. You will be missed and always remembered."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyAfrican Americansthe mayorEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Texas restaurant
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Universal playground gives all Oak Brook children a place to play
14-year-old North Lawndale twins Floyd and Lloyd Russell start high school
More Society
Top Stories
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend with vehicle at St. Charles resort
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest
Student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Texas restaurant
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Sheriff wants to house inmates in semi trailers
Show More
Man stabbed on State Street in Loop
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward East Coast
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
More News