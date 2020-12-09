Society

Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich donates suits to 'I Am A Gentleman'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich donated some of the suits he wore while in office to an organization called "I Am A Gentleman."

"I Am A Gentleman" is a community group that mentors young men and prepares them to enter the workforce. Each year the organization clothes more than 500 young men graduating high school and 1,000 adult men re-entering the workforce.

"I hope the kids that get a chance to wear this will be able to wear them in a way that will open doors for them and give them opportunities to go on and have the kind of success that I was fortunate to have," Blagojevich said.

Founder Jermaine Lawrence Anderson was there, along with former Chicago Bear Otis Wilson.

"This organization is made strong by a great team, but also by partners like yourself, so we're really appreciative," Anderson said.

Blagojevich also donated the jacket he was wearing Wednesday. He turns 64 on Thursday, his first birthday as a free man since President Trump commuted his prison sentence in February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrod blagojevichdonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Chicago restaurants say indoor dining must reopen for them to survive winter
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear and cool
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
Man, 61, found stabbed to death in Chatham home: police
White Rabbit leader convicted in Minnesota Mosque bombing
Downers Grove approves recreational marijuana sales
More TOP STORIES News