EXCLUSIVE: Young Bay Area artist gifts artwork to J. Lo, A-Rod after concert

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A young San Jose artist's dream came true after attending Jennifer Lopez's "It's My Party" concert Thursday night at the SAP Center.
Tyler Gordon, 12, gifted the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, with his painting.
Tyler gained national attention after uploading a time-lapsed video of his painting. He looks up to the celebrity couple and told ABC7 News last month his wish was to meet them and give them his creation.
ABC7 News, Tyler's mom, J-Lo's management team and the SAP Center worked to make that wish come true.
"You're going to the J-Lo concert tonight and you're going to meet her in person and you're going to be able to give her your painting," said ABC7 reporter Amanda del Castillo.
Tyler was moved to tears, "that would be amazing," he said.
Tyler and his entire family were presented with tickets to the concert and were given meet-and-greet passes to visit with J. Lo.
Tyler's mom also surprised him with this personalized vest admired by A-Rod and a reminder dreams do come true.
