Facebook's latest development lets you message non-users

Facebook just took a big step to achieve one of its goals.

Last year, the popular social networking site announced its plans to integrate Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. On Wednesday, Facebook announced its development.

In the latest developments, Instagram users will now be able to direct-message their friends on messenger without needing a Facebook account.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, linked all three platforms. By doing so, it could solidify Facebook's dominance over the messaging market.

The move could also protect the social media giant from being broken up as it faces anti-trust scrutiny from government regulators.

Have you tried it out?

