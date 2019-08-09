Society

Facebook sponsoring Bud Billiken Parade for first time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Shore Drill Team performed for staff at Facebook's Chicago office after the social media network announced they are sponsoring the Bud Billiken Parade for the first time.

The South Shore Drill Team are a parade favorite.

Everyone at the office seemed impressed by the show.

The Bud Billiken parade is traditionally a way to help kick off the school year.

It will be held Saturday, August 10, beginning at 10 a.m. and will be aired live on ABC7 and streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com.
