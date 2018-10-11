Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day and to mark the occasion Facebook is unveiling a new feature.
You can now share "Came Out" as a life event on your Facebook page. If you would like to add it, go to "Life Event," then pick "Family & Relationships" and "Came Out."
The social media giant says it's a way for people to share their stories about that critical moment in their lives.
According to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign, nearly 50 percent of all LGBTQIA people remain closeted at work.
societygaylgbtqlgbtfacebookgay rightstechnologyu.s. & world
