SOCIETY

Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature to mark National Coming Out Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook has unveiled a "Came Out" feature to mark National Coming Out Day. (Facebook)

Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day and to mark the occasion Facebook is unveiling a new feature.

You can now share "Came Out" as a life event on your Facebook page. If you would like to add it, go to "Life Event," then pick "Family & Relationships" and "Came Out."

The social media giant says it's a way for people to share their stories about that critical moment in their lives.

According to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign, nearly 50 percent of all LGBTQIA people remain closeted at work.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygaylgbtqlgbtfacebookgay rightstechnologyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Matthew Shepard to be interred at Washington National Cathedral 20 years after murder
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
NYC passes law allowing gender-neutral birth certificates
Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel
More Society
Top Stories
Kanye West meets with Trump, says MAGA hat makes him 'feel like Superman'
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 2 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
VIDEO: Indiana dad finds mold in 3-year-old's Capri Sun
Police called on black man babysitting white children
2 Tenn. men accused of raping toddler and filming it
Show More
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Matthew Shepard to be interred at Washington National Cathedral 20 years after murder
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
More News