Fallen first responders remembered at special Mass on South Side

First responders who died in the line of duty were remembered Sunday at a special Mass at St. Barnabas Church in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.Dozens of people attended the Mass where the names of fallen heroes were read off.The Mass honored members of the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and first responders from across the state."We show each other that they we are here and we have your back and through faith we keep going," said CPD Officer Michael Ostrowski.Ostrowski was part of the honor guard and played a vital role in planning funeral services for fallen officers.Just last year alone, 4 CPD officers were killed in the line of duty."The families of the fallen officers and firefighters, they give us strength. It is amazing to see how strong they are so because of them we keep moving," he said.The Mass gave community members like Mark Piper a chance to show their appreciation for those who lay their life on the line"We wanted to show support not just for the community that has so many first responders but to support the whole community of who they serve and serve by," Piper said.Among those honored were Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmalejo, who was fatally struck by a train last year while investigating reports of shots fired on the South Side. His family took part in the service.