Famed Wallendas set to walk 25 stories above Times Square

NEW YORK -- Times Square, the Crossroads of the World, will turn into the highwire crossroads of the famed Wallendas on Sunday night when the two siblings walk across Times Square.

Nik and his sister Lijana will be 25 stories high, balancing body, mind and nerves of steel on a cable less than the size of Nik's thumb.

The siblings will start on opposite ends of the mile challenge. They will meet in the middle, and Lijana will sit down while Nik crosses over her. Lijana will then get back up, and they will continue to the end - one careful step at a time. Any sudden moves by one will shake the cable for the other.

The ends of the cable are not level - there is a seven-story incline. There are wind concerns, but most critically, there is their inner state of mind.

For Lijana, Sunday is a comeback moment. Two years ago, she almost died when she fell 30 feet during practice while trying to set a new record. The fall shattered every bone in her face and numerous others in her body.

Yet Lijana got back on the wire - and in front of a national audience Sunday, she will perform an act two times higher and four times longer than anything she has ever done before.

Millions of eyes will be on the daring siblings.
