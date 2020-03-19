Coronavirus

Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Maybe you've noticed this around your neighborhood: People are bringing their Christmas decorations out of storage as a way to spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.



Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday lightssocietycoronavirusfamilygood news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Chicago couple forced to cancel wedding due to COVID-19
Illegal COVID-19 test kits seized at O'Hare Airport from UK
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
Illegal COVID-19 test kits seized at O'Hare Airport from UK
Chicago couple forced to cancel wedding due to COVID-19
Show More
First responder couple put wedding on hold to save lives
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
Nonprofit disputes $56K charge for canceling event due to COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News