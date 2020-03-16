Society

Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home window

STERLING, Massachusetts -- Despite all the growing coronavirus concerns, an elderly woman's family celebrated her 100th birthday in a special way and in the company of her family.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Millie Erickson almost celebrated her birthday without her family. Like many nursing homes and hospitals, Sterling Village had to tighten its visitation policy in order to protect its residents.

Since Millie's family could not be inside, they found a loophole and sang to her from outside her window.

"It's really nice they let us do this," her son Gary Erickson said. "She doesn't usually cry, but she did. She's just thrilled to see everybody and she's lived a good, long life."

Millie may not have been able to blow out her candles or open gifts but she said having her family outside her room was the only present she needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelderly womanbirthdayelderlycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants closing Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Oak Park woman says $1K was missing from account and bank wouldn't help
Sheridan Academy, Noble schools closed after COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois Voting
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Show More
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, spotty rain Monday
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
More TOP STORIES News