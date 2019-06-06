Society

VIDEO: Father pretends to have adorable 'conversation' with infant son

A father and his infant son have gone viral after an adorable video surfaced of the two pretending to have a "conversation."

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook by the toddler's mother, Shanieke Pryor, shows the toddler, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with his father.

Despite the toddler's babbling, his father Deztin Pryor, attempts to communicate with him.

"They need to work on that, right?" Deztin said.

"Yea," the toddler responds while pointing his finger to the television screen.

Deztin continues the conversation by asking his son if he saw something on the TV.

The toddler responded, "No," before continuing his sentence in baby-talk.

The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, has been shared more than 1.1 million times on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videofacebooksocial mediatoddleru.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wheaton police arrest alleged police impersonator
CTA Green Line service halted due to derailment near 47th Street
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby suing city over video leak
Montgomery cancer patient gets 4 years in prison for edible delivery
Teens rescue 90-year-old neighbor from burning home
Show More
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Springfield bishop bans Madigan, Cullerton from Springfield communions
Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify
'Honor Flight' takes Vietnam vets to Washington D.C.
Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week
More TOP STORIES News