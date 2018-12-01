U.S. & WORLD

Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag

Fed-ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

A Fed-Ex driver in Maryland took time out in his busy day of delivering packages to show respect for an American flag.

A home security camera captured the driver, Mike King, stopping when he saw the flag on the ground outside a house in Ferndale.

When King could not get the flagpole to stand, he took the American flag, folded it properly and placed it in a safe place on the porch.

He then went back to work.

King is a Marine veteran.
